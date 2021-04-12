0 Shares

Nia Jones is a consultant with the Black Mental Health Alliance for Education and Consultation, Inc. and is responsible for co-leading the Youth Wellness Initiative and other special projects as assigned. Nia is a licensed Social Worker with a passion for organizations and the people that work in them. She provides strategic human resources business partner support, talent acquisition training, project management support, and Self Presentation strategy for individuals and businesses. Nia has created and executed recruitment plans for large and small companies with a 100% higher rate and managed HR portfolios for over 500 individuals in product lines generating revenue of over 5 million dollars annually. She is the owner/operator of On Purpose with Nia, LLC- an organization dedicated to empowering small businesses and individuals to grow by promoting 360-degree wholeness through 1:1 consults, training, and project management. Nia is a native Baltimorean, and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Morgan State University in 2010, and returned to her Alma Mater to receive her Masters of Social Work in 2017. Nia is a RISE Fellowship program graduate at Kennedy Krieger Institute and a certified art therapy life coach. Nia is a wife (Bryce), and mother of 1 (Jackson). She enjoys reading, writing, listening to music, learning about new technology, and making jewelry.