Montrella Cowan, MSW, LICSW, CEAP

Founder, Relationship Therapist, Love Coach, Author, and Speaker — Affinity Health Affairs, LLC

Montrella Cowan is the founder of Affinity Health Affairs, LLC. She is a holistic (mind-body-spirit) talk therapist and relationship coach, trusted for her high-quality service, knowledge, personal care, and passion to help people have healthy relationships and families. In addition to her private practice, Montrella’s niche of a “practical approach” has helped her to become a widely sought-after motivational speaker and trainer on national and international platforms.

Montrella is also a specialist in Employee Assistance and WorkLife Programs for the federal government, nonprofit and private sectors. She currently serves as an employee assistance professional for Federal Occupational Health at the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Montrella earned a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and Social Work from Catholic University and a Master’s degree of Social Work from Howard University. Montrella is from Brooklyn, New York, and currently resides in Washington, DC. She is a proud mother of two and enjoys watching movies, traveling, and spending time with her family.