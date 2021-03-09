0 Shares

Mark Williams

Founder and Editor-in-Chief — The Identity Post

Consultant, Digital Experience Manager — WMFDP

Mark Williams is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Identity Post. Mark is a highly regarded thought leader, consultant, public speaker, and the author of five books, including his latest, The MultiDentity Mindset, and the best-selling business book, The Ten Lenses, Your Guide to Living and Working in a Multicultural World. The 10 Lenses have been used at Global 500 corporations, communities, institutions of higher education, local and federal government, and industry conferences and at secondary schools with faculty and students. The 10 Lenses have succeeded from the C-Suite to the mailroom because they speak to everyone in a compelling manner. Mark has provided consultation for a wide variety of clients, including Exxon Corporation, AT&T, the US Department of Defense, the Federal Aviation Administration, Avon Cosmetics, TEKsystems, Colgate-Palmolive, the Agency for International Development, Microsoft, Graphic Packaging, Harvard Medical School, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, the Food and Drug Administration, the Social Security Administration and dozens of other Fortune 500 companies, associations and educational institutions.