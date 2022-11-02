0 Shares

Miles Goodwin

Account Executive at Salesforce

Miles Goodwin is from Worcester, MA. He serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee at Salesforce where he focuses on equal opportunity in the areas of recruitment, hiring, promoting, and retaining a diverse pool of city employees. Miles was also the founder of African American Forward ERG – which was centered around equity for people of color in tech. Miles believes diversity is having a seat at the table, inclusion is having a voice, and belonging is having that voice be heard.