Harry Harding

VP, Innovation & Strategic Partnerships at Children’s Services of Roxbury, Inc.



Harry Harding is an experienced non-profit leader, facilitator, and writer who has worked in several capacities with youth and families for two decades in the Boston community and surrounding areas. He is the Vice President of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Children’s Services of Roxbury (CSR), a social services non-profit in Boston that serves more than 6,000 individuals across Massachusetts annually. Harry oversees CSR’s longest-running youth development program, Youth & Police in Partnership (YPP), and leads a connection with Boston Neighborhood News (BNN) to produce two radio broadcasts RoxTalks Radio and the V.I.P Show. He shares his community expertise as an active board member for Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative and the Caribbean Foundation of Boston. A 2021 Lead Boston alum, Harry served as a coach for first-year MBA students at Harvard Business School in 2019 and is currently an instructor at Harvard Extension School, teaching a graduate-level course in non-profit leadership and community engagement. With more than 1,000 hours of instruction logged, Harry specializes in facilitating dialogues on anti-racism, and topics related to diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging (DEIB). In 2022, Harry formed his own consulting firm, LeaderFULL Life Works, LLC to support organizations build leadership capacity and strengthen workplace culture.

A student product of METCO, Harry has earned a bachelor’s degree in human services from Springfield College with a concentration in community & youth development leadership. He earned a master’s degree in journalism and a professional certification in organizational behavior from Harvard University Extension School in 2017. A published author of two books of poetry, Perspectives in Progress (2017) and The Audacity (2018), in addition to his professional roles in the community, Harry is a dedicated father to his teenage daughter.