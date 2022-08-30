0 Shares

Mike Sargent

Film Critic, Filmmaker, Radio, & Television Host at The Futuro Media Group

Mike Sargent is currently chief Film Critic for WBAI RADIO’s weekly daytime film review program, REELWORLD, and host of WBAI’s popular late night radio show, NITESHIFT . Mike was also the host & creator of ARISE ON SCREEN Arise Networks weekly global movie review & interview show and is the first African-American hosted film review television show ever . Additionally Mike is a monthly guest critic on Neil Rosen’s film review show Talking Pictures on NY1 on TWC.

Sargent is a nationally quoted film critic whose quotes have been used in national television, print and radio advertising campaigns. He is also a founding member of both the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and Black Film Critics Circle (BFCC). The BFCC holds the distinction of being the only organization developed by and catering to the needs of African American media professionals who critique movies and cover the film industry.

Mike is also an established writer and director. His writing and directing debut feature film, Personals (aka Hook’d Up) starred Malik Yoba (of NY Undercover and Why Did I Get Married) and Stacey Dash (of the film and TV show Clueless) and comedian Jim Gaffigan. Personals was the opening night film at Los Angeles’ Pan African Film Festival in 1999. The L.A. Times called the film “both entertaining and provocative.” The film was distributed theatrically in 2000-2001 by the independent urban film distributor FILMLIFE/BFFA. is also an established writer and director. His writing and directing debut feature film,(aka) starred Malik Yoba (of NY Undercover and Why Did I Get Married) and Stacey Dash (of the film and TV show Clueless) and comedian Jim Gaffigan. Personals was the opening night film at Los Angeles’ Pan African Film Festival in 1999. The L.A. Times called the film “both entertaining and provocative.” The film was distributed theatrically in 2000-2001 by the independent urban film distributor FILMLIFE/BFFA.