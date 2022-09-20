0 Shares

Alexandra Legend Siegel

Vice President, Global Head of DEI at Expedia Group

Alexandra Legend Siegel was given her middle name because her mother believed she was destined to use storytelling to drive change.

Alexandra joined Expedia Group in May of 2022 as the organization’s Vice President, Global Head of DEI. Prior to joining Expedia Group, Alexandra, led the Equality Narrative, Content, and Enablement team at Salesforce — reporting to the Chief Equality Officer. She was recently named Business Insiders 30 and Under Rising Stars in Tech and nominated for AdColor’s Change Agent award for creating her current role and the first-ever Equality Content and Narrative program — including her approach to diversity and inclusion. In her role, she worked to build a movement around Equality in business through research, creative content, enablement, and inclusive storytelling

Alexandra also served as the global president of Salesforce’s Black Employee Resource Group, BOLDforce, which strives to build and empower the Black community within the company as well as the greater tech community.

Prior to her Salesforce, she worked for many years as a journalist and technology content marketer. In her personal time, she also enjoys poetry, photography, and exploring the world.