Kevin Williams

Head of DEI at American Airlines

Kevin Williams is currently the Director of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for American Airlines. In this role he assists the client group in workforce management by providing guidance, counseling/coaching, and expertise in Organization Design, Workforce Planning. Talent Acquisition, Succession Planning, Performance Management, Employee Relations, and Associate Engagement. He began his career in retail management before transitioning into human resources.

He holds a BBA from Midwestern State University and a MBA from the University of Dallas. He has a passion around creating inclusive environments where every team member can be authentic and has the opportunity reach their full potential. He resides in Dallas, Texas where he has lived for the last 13 years.