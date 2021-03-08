0 Shares

Daniel StrongWalker Thomas

Keeper of the Fire, Chief Servant Leader — Global Initiative for Indigenous Advancement

Daniel StrongWalker Thomas is of the Leni Lenape people known as the Delaware Nation (Anadarko OK) and a descendant of the Oneida people (Green Bay, WI.) Daniel is President of the Board of Directors and serves as Chief Servant Leader of the Global Initiative for Indigenous Advancement.

Daniel has a background in economic and business development. An entrepreneur who has been at the helm or in a c-suite role with over ten different entities ranging from professional services, retail, publishing and property management.

Daniel attended Salem State University where he was awarded the Charlotte Forten Distinguished Scholar award, was a member of the honors society and appointed to the Trustees of Salem State College. Daniel’s passions are his family, his people and creating opportunities for Indigenous People worldwide.