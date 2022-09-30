0 Shares

Mariana Fagnilli

Vice President & Director of the Global Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Liberty Mutual Insurance

A Human Rights and International Law Attorney from Argentina, with over 20 years of experience, Mariana is Vice President & Director of the Global Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Liberty Mutual Insurance. Before joining Liberty Mutual, Mariana spent ten years at Johnson & Johnson, where she held roles of increasing responsibility, in legal, diversity & inclusion, advocacy, government affairs, and policy, before taking a role as European Head of Regulatory Policy for Amgen,

followed by a global role at bluebird bio as Head of Patient Advocacy. Most recently she served as Global Officer of Diversity & Inclusion at Catalent Pharma Solutions. During her tenure working in the Healthcare industry, she has led the development and implementation of corporate affairs, advocacy, and diversity & inclusion strategies, creating comprehensive initiatives of significant impact for the business and the communities while generating opportunities for employee engagement and leadership growth.

Building strategic relationships with key stakeholders, and working closely with leaders across the globe, Mariana brings her knowledge and perspective of the global political and business environments to provide support to global businesses. She creates strategic approaches to corporate sustainability by bringing her vast knowledge of rapidly-changing global affairs.

One of Mariana’s biggest accomplishments is the development and implementation of Health Equity programs with a focus in the U.S. and EU healthcare systems. Mariana understands from practical experience, that strong ecosystems of multidisciplinary stakeholders, can successfully implement shared-value activities that create a positive impact in the communities in which businesses operate. Among other recognitions, Mariana was recognized as one of Fortune 500 Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (40 under 40) for her leadership qualities and continued commitment to the Hispanic community. She was also accorded Honorable Mention in the Latina Style’s Latina Executive of the Year Program, based on her excellence in corporate leadership, mentorship, and dedication to working with the Hispanic communities both nationally and internationally, while creating value for the business.