Fredrick A. Scott

Sr. Director, Global Emerging Talent and Inclusion Recruiting at LinkedIn

Fredrick A. Scotts is a seasoned DEI subject-matter expert. He currently serves as Sr. Director, Global Emerging Talent and Inclusion Recruiting at LinkedIn. Prior to joining LinkedIn, he spent 26 years at EY holding a number of leadership roles including Diversity and Inclusiveness Leader, Director – Americas Adivsory Campus Recruiting, and more.

Fredrick received his B.S. in accounting from Grambling State University. He currently lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.