Dr. Anthony Pinder

Vice Provost, Internationalization & Equity at Emerson College

Dr. Anthony Pinder established Emerson’s Global Pathways Program, which features 23 faculty-led education abroad programs around the world. He leads the College’s faculty development program Curriculum Internationalization Studio, which has facilitated the development of 19 new highly internationalized courses across disciplines in just three years. In addition, Dr. Pinder provides leadership to the offices of International Student Affairs; Education Abroad & Domestic Programs; English Language Learning, and units that support International Fellowships & Awards, International Visitors and Scholars, and International Faculty Support Services.

Dr. Anthony L. Pinder served as the inaugural Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs for Internationalization and Global Engagement at Emerson College in Boston, MA. As the senior international officer, he is responsible for managing and building on all of the College’s international operations, such as Emerson College’s European Center at Kasteel Well “The Castle”, The Netherlands; its partnerships with the Academy of Performing Arts for Film and Television (Czech Republic), ADFA: The School for the Creative Economy (South Africa), and over 15 additional international institutional partnerships/agreements.Dr. Pinder’s research and professional interests focus on the international dimensions of higher education at the institutional, system, national and international levels, student global learning outcomes/assessment, and people of color serving institutions. He’s written and presented extensively on the internationalization of HBCUs. His 19 years in higher education have also included serving as the senior international officer at two historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), notably, Executive Director of the Andrew Young Center for International Affairs at Morehouse College and Associate Dean of Global Studies at Dillard University. Prior to Emerson, he served as the charter Director of Internationalization and Assistant Professor of Education at Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC).

Prior to academia, he served as the National Director for Minority Recruitment with the U.S. Peace Corps (Washington, DC.); Peace Corps Country Director in Equatorial Guinea, Central Africa; and Small Enterprise Developer in Ecuador, South America. In addition, Dr. Pinder has held senior-level appointments with the United Negro College Fund; The African American Institute; and the grain-trading conglomerate, Cargill, Inc. in Minneapolis, MN. Dr. Pinder serves on the Boards of Diversity Abroad; The Forum on Education Abroad; and Arcadia University’s College of Global Studies. A graduate of the Institutes for Higher Education at Harvard University, Dr. Pinder holds a doctorate in educational leadership and higher education administration from Clark Atlanta University; an MA in international economics and Latin American studies from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS); and a BA in finance from Morehouse College.