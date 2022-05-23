0 Shares

Laura Poisson

President of ClearRock

As President and owner of ClearRock, Laura guides the strategic direction, evolution, and growth of

ClearRock’s talent consultancy. Her vision is to expand ClearRock’s reach and impact to help more

people and organizations do their best work and achieve their potential. Laura continues to

strengthen ClearRock’s unparalleled reputation by remaining focused on delivering services in

alignment with the company’s values and through building authentic relationships. As a leader, Laura

is deeply committed to fostering an environment of inclusivity, collaboration, transparency, and trust;

she values the differences and the strengths each person is born with and those they acquire

throughout their lives. She is passionate about helping people to see the best in themselves to

maximize success in their career.

With over 20 years of experience in talent management and talent acquisition, Laura is a trusted

advisor to leaders across many industries as they navigate sensitive and complex business

challenges. She is a sounding board and thoughtful listener who understands the needs of her

clients, thereby employing an integrated approach that respects both the individual and the

organization, Whether the goal is to improve hiring outcomes, manage staff reductions, build

leadership capabilities, or handle employee separations with care, Laura is a true partner in creating

positive outcomes and optimizing talent.

Prior to taking the helm at ClearRock, Laura was the Senior Vice President of Client Services and

Business Development. Before ClearRock, Laura was at Liberty Mutual where she designed,

implemented, and led the talent acquisition function for the company’s 3,000-person IT division. She

also held positions in a number of search firms in metro Washington DC, where her responsibilities

included business development, sourcing, recruiting and placing top talent.

Laura graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Maine, is certified in

the Predictive Index and the MBTI and is a certified Talent Optimization Consultant. She serves on

the executive committee of the Global Outplacement Alliance and the program committee of HRLF.

Laura is a member of NEHRA, and a frequent public speaker and media contributor to the BBJ,

WSJ.com, Monster.com and CollegeRecruiter on leadership and career management topics.

Laura is a wife and mother to teenage twins and a former Up with People performer with a passion

for international travel and music.