Jim Heppelmann

President and CEO of PTC

Jim Heppelmann is president and CEO of PTC, responsible for driving the company’s global business strategy and operations. Since his appointment to CEO in 2010, Jim has spear-headed PTC’s thought leadership and development of its market-leading suite of technology—including computer-aided design (CAD), product lifecycle management (PLM), the internet of things (IoT), and augmented reality (AR).

Prior to PTC, Jim cofounded Windchill Technology which PTC acquired in 1998. Previous to his work with Windchill Technology, Jim was CTO at Metaphase Technology.

In addition to serving on PTC’s Board of Directors, Jim is a member of the board of directors at SENSATA. He also sits on the MassTLC (Massachusetts Technology Leadership council) Board of Trustees, the Dean’s advisory board at the University of Minnesota College of Science & Engineering, and the executive advisory board of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.)

Jim earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on CAD from the University of Minnesota.