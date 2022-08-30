BiosEmpower Week 2022MOC

Quinton Crenshaw

30 Aug 2022

Quinton Crenshaw

Chief Marketing Officer at HudsonLake

Quinton Crenshaw is a trusted strategic communications and c-suite advisor with over 20 years of experience leading large-scale transformative initiatives for organizations across multiple industries. He is also a seasoned brand communications strategist with expertise developing and executing creative engagement campaigns that drive culture change and transform the employee experience.

Crenshaw served as Former vice president of strategic communications and external affairs who guided global brand repositioning and franchise communications for TGI Fridays and led change and corporate communication initiatives at Kimberly-Clark and JCPenney.

He earned his BA in Communication Arts from Southern Methodist University.

