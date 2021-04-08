0 Shares

Jamila Brown Hairston

Co-Founder — Cloud Tech Academy



Jamila Brown Hairston is a distinctive woman of leadership in the technology industry with more than 15 years of experience in delivering custom technology design solutions and custom training services. She has performed in various engineering, architecture and executive leadership roles managing IT budgets exceeding $50 million dollars for Fortune 10/100 companies. She founded her first IT Consulting Firm in 2004 where the core capabilities are represented by three (3) divisions: Design & Delivery, Process Automation Services, and Training.

Hairston’s key interests are to bring diversity awareness to technology, and she holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems and a Master of Science Degree in Post-Secondary Education with a concentration in Instructional Technology. She is highly certified in the latest cloud certification platforms such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, Salesforce, and more. She also holds various certifications in Project Management, Web and Mobile App Design, and additional supporting systems.

Hairston is a global innovation leader, entrepreneur, and published author of her first book “Master Your Destiny”, which prepares readers with the step-by-step daily principles needed to obtain a fully successful life. Hairston has received several technology awards and has been recently recognized as a finalist for Women of the Year for her community and leadership efforts in the STEM community.

Hairston pioneers in enterprise planning services, data migration, implementations, system architecture, training, and consulting services. She also holds positions on various non-profit boards, along with avidly serving as an ambassador to foster new S.T.E.M community developments. She co-founded Cloud Tech Academy— a global enterprise software training company with locations in Atlanta and West Africa to help close the economic gap for minorities and underrepresented talent around the globe. The academy prepares students for lucrative high-valued careers in today’s digital economy and has helped to gross close to $30 million in annual salaries for her community to date.