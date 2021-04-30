0 Shares

Amy Phuong

Vice President of Government Relations — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

Amy Phuong is Vice President of Government Relations for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. This position is an expansion of the Atlanta Hawks’ External Affairs efforts to unite the broader Atlanta community through the play of basketball while deepening the organization’s relationships with local and state leaders. Prior to, Phuong spent nearly a decade in public service; most recently serving as Parks and Recreation Commissioner and the first Chief Service Officer for the City of Atlanta. Phuong has also been a long-time leader and supporter of numerous civic and philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving Atlanta. She has deep relationships with Atlanta’s arts, culture, civic and academic communities.

Under Phuong’s direction, the Department of Parks and Recreation budget grew from $30 million to $39 million. She oversaw the completion of several new greenspaces and outdoor pools as well as the development of some of the City’s most ambitious and transformational park projects including the future Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry, the Grant Park Gateway and the largest, strategic expansion to date for Atlanta’s signature public park, Piedmont Park. Phuong also spearheaded the design and construction of the $24 million Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center in the Historic Old Fourth Ward. She also championed the launch of the Centers of Hope initiative and Hot Meals program in 2013

Phuong has volunteered on recent board positions with Multi-Agency Alliance for Children (MAAC), Chattahoochee NOW, LISC Atlanta, Hands On Atlanta, Outstanding Atlanta, Georgia Tech Alumni Association, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Dad’s Garage Theater, and FLUX Projects. She is a graduate of Leadership Atlanta, Urban Land Institute’s CFL program, Regional Leadership Institute, Annie E. Casey Foundation’s ALR program, and LEAD Atlanta. In 2013, she was one of 18 national participants on the “Albright Challenge” initiative through M.I.T. Phuong was honored as “40 Under 40” by the Atlanta Business Chronicle (2017), “Inspiring Women” by the Atlanta Dream (2016), GA Asian Times’ “25 Most Influential Asian Americans in Georgia” Award (2015), Georgia’s Diversity Council’s “Most Powerful & Influential Women” Award (2013), Apex Society’s “Power 30 Under 30” Award (2011), and the Secretary of State Award for “Excellence in Citizenship.” She holds a B.S. in International Affairs and an MBA from Georgia Tech, and served as Student Body President in her undergraduate senior year.

Amy is a native Atlantan and currently resides in the Reynoldstown neighborhood.