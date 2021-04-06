WOCV

WOC STEM Award Nominations

06 Apr 2021
Deadline: Friday, April 30th, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.

Award Category Descriptions:

  • INSPIRATIONAL STEM EMPLOYER – Recognizes outstanding commitment to STEM by an employer of any size, particularly where this is embedded within the culture of the organization. 
  • OUTSTANDING STEM AMBASSADOR (Individual) – Celebrates an individual whose leadership, guidance, and/or mentorship is shown to increase participation in STEM fields among women and people of color over the course of their career.  
  • OUTSTANDING STEM AMBASSADOR (Organization) – Recognizes an organization and/or company for efforts shown to increase participation in STEM fields among women and people of color. t over the course of their career.
  • INNOVATOR AWARD – Recognizes a leader who identifies, supports, and promotes innovative practices that address important challenges in expanding access to quality STEM education.
  • EXCELLENCE IN STEM EDUCATION AWARD – Recognizes an educator who exemplifies inclusion and innovation in their teaching strategy to create positive student learning outcomes.

WOC STEM Achievement Awards

WOC STEM Achievement Awards recognizes and celebrates diverse women achieving new heights in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Deadline: April 30th, 2021 at 11:59pm ET
  • Please select one:
  • Please briefly explain why you're nominating this individual.
  • Accepted file types: pdf, docx, doc, txt, pages, .
  • Accepted file types: jpg, gif, png, pdf.

Sign Up to Stay in touch

@colormagazineusa
Copyright © 2020 Color Magazine - 40 Court St. Boston MA, 02108 United States - (781) 433-6835
Privacy Policy | Your California Privacy Rights/Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Info/Cookie Policy