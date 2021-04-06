WOC STEM Award Nominations
Deadline: Friday, April 30th, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.
Award Category Descriptions:
- INSPIRATIONAL STEM EMPLOYER – Recognizes outstanding commitment to STEM by an employer of any size, particularly where this is embedded within the culture of the organization.
- OUTSTANDING STEM AMBASSADOR (Individual) – Celebrates an individual whose leadership, guidance, and/or mentorship is shown to increase participation in STEM fields among women and people of color over the course of their career.
- OUTSTANDING STEM AMBASSADOR (Organization) – Recognizes an organization and/or company for efforts shown to increase participation in STEM fields among women and people of color. t over the course of their career.
- INNOVATOR AWARD – Recognizes a leader who identifies, supports, and promotes innovative practices that address important challenges in expanding access to quality STEM education.
- EXCELLENCE IN STEM EDUCATION AWARD – Recognizes an educator who exemplifies inclusion and innovation in their teaching strategy to create positive student learning outcomes.