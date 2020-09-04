0 Shares

Dr. Felice Carlton

Doctor of Nursing Practice, Health Advisor, and Owner — Felice Carlton Enterprises, LLC

Dr. Felice Carlton is a Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner, Keynote Speaker, and Health Advisor. Dr. Carlton is a well-esteemed Integrative Health Coach certified by Duke University. She is the owner of Felice Carlton Enterprises LLC, where she coaches professionals in transition to help them shift away from uncertainty, overwhelm, and high levels of responsibility to living the life they desire. Her specialty is developing personalized strategies to manage stress, enhance resiliency, and create a customized approach to a balanced mind, body, and spirit. Dr. Carlton’s coaching programs, live events, and trainings equip leaders to design a fulfilling life which includes self-care and rejuvenation. She possesses over a decade of combined nursing and nurse practitioner experience, with awards from the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Dr. Carlton has also served as a medical expert commentator for ABC, CBS, and the local news.