0 Shares

Jennifer McDonald

CEO, Founder, and Winemaker — Jenny Dawn Cellars

Jennifer McDonald is a successful entrepreneur, human resources, and recruiting professional who has spent the last 12 years developing and leading strategic initiatives for some of Wichita’s largest employers. She has leveraged her business acumen and leadership skills from the corporate world into the wine industry. She has spent the past six years turning her passion for wine and her love of the unique ability wine has to bring people together into an urban winery vision for expanding both depth and diversity into downtown Wichita.

Jennifer has a Master’s Degree in Agribusiness from Kansas State University. Jennifer has developed and produced research data on consumer wine preferences. She is an award-winning winemaker. Her wines have received Best in Class, Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, Texas International Wine Competition, New World International Wine Competition, and Kansas Grape Growers and Winemakers Association.

She has received the Innovations in Business Award presented by Young Professionals of Wichita and was also recognized as one of Wichita’s top 40 people in business under age 40 by the Wichita Business Journal. She is a part of the Pipeline Fellowship and also completed Wichita State University and e2e’s collaborative start-up accelerator program, Launch Prep. She manages an urban orchard and teaches a monthly wine class called Wineucation. She manages the winery strategy and vision.