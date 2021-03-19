0 Shares

Dorothy P. Moran

Director of Admissions — Seton Hall University School of Law

Dorothy P. Moran began her career in admissions at New York University Law School where she served as a Recruitment Coordinator. After six years, she owned and operated a real estate business. After five years, she explored the airline industry, working for American Airlines in sales.

In 2000, she assumed the role of Assistant Director of Admissions, at St. John’s University School of Law, and five years later, she was promoted to Associate Director of Admissions. After twenty-one years of service, she left St. John’s University School to broaden her experience.

Most recently, Dorothy has assumed the role of Director of Admissions at Seton Hall University School of Law. She loves the challenge that her new role demands.

For over two decades, Dorothy’s work touched the lives of so many students and prospective students. Countless applicants knew they could belong at the Law Schools she’s served because of Dorothy’s heartfelt and enthusiastic recruiting.

Dorothy’s track record in the field of admissions, speaks volumes about her commitment to opening the doors of the legal profession to all prospective students. She believes the legal profession should mirror the people it serves.

Dorothy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate from New York University. She is a licensed Real Estate Broker, in the State of New York. She enjoys power walking, traveling, and meeting new people.