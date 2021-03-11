Katharyn I. Christian McGee serves as Duane Morris’ Pro Bono Counsel and leads the firmwide Pro Bono Program, through which the Firm provides over 39,000 pro bono hours annually in over 1,200 matters.

Ms. McGee develops and stewards relationships with legal service, nonprofit, and charitable organizations to cultivate and source pro bono work, in addition to developing pro bono collaborations with the Firm’s billable clients. Ms. McGee also works to enhance involvement by firm personnel and trains and supervises attorneys in a range of pro bono matters.

In addition to leading the firm’s Pro Bono Program, Ms. McGee maintains a substantive practice focused on aiding survivors of violence/torture in immigration, military/veterans benefits, anti-trafficking, family law, and reproductive health matters. Ms. McGee also serves as a liaison to the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion committee.

Since joining Duane Morris in 2012, Ms. McGee has collaborated with legal aids to implement pro bono initiatives addressing various justice gaps, including increasing legal representation to immigrant survivors of intimate partner violence, medical-legal pro bono partnerships between the Firm and VA Medical Centers as well as a prominent New York health system, and aiding anti-trafficking survivors in vacating criminal convictions.

Ms. McGee has worked with the Southern Poverty Law Center and the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, among other pro bono legal services organizations. She has received numerous honors for her public interest work.

Ms. McGee is an honors graduate of the University of Alabama Law School with a Certificate in Public Interest Law, where she was editor-in-chief of The Journal of the Legal Profession. She also is a graduate of Vanderbilt University, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.