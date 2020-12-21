THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – December Edition Part II

0 Shares

In this issue, you’ll learn about the importance of inclusion in board governance, how the wine industry is tackling D&I, which law firms announced high-level diversity positions, and the new Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) of the MET Museum.

Deloitte Chair: Inclusion Is Just as Important as Diversity in Board Governance

“Diversity is having a variety of voices and people in the conversation and inclusion is an environment where all those voices really can be heard, said Deloitte US Executive Chair of the Board Janet Foutty.

The Wine Industry’s First Virtual Job Fair to Promote Diversity and Inclusion

Be the Change seeks to provide tangible and real solutions for the need to create diversity and inclusion in the wine industry to help facilitate connections between employers and job seekers. The event announced on Dec. 1 that some of the largest players in the wine industry would be exhibiting.

Eight Large Law Firms Have Announced High-Level Diversity Positions in the Last Month At least eight Am Law 200 firms (largest 200 firms in the U.S.) have announced new C-level or director-level positions around diversity at their respective firms in the month from Oct. 12- Nov. 12.

Met Museum Appoints Chief Diversity Officer The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Nov. 23 that it is appointing its first chief diversity officer, Lavita McMath Turner.