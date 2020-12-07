THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – December Edition

0 Shares

In this issue you’ll learn about the fastest growing C-Suite title, NASDAQ’s push to bring Board diversity to listed companies, why Bain added ‘equity’ to its diversity and inclusion strategy, a recent survey indicating law firms are behind other industries on inclusion and five ways companies can match their diversity walk and diversity talk.

By Andre LaFontant

Former Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Specialist and current Director of Partnerships Niki Childers discusses her new role, projects, and JAG’s nationwide impact.

Why Bain Added ‘Equity’ To Its Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

According to Bain & Company, one aspect of the human capital revolution which is often neglected is the need for ‘equity’.



The Fastest Growing C-Suite Title: Chief Diversity Officer Per LinkedIn nearly 100,000 U.S. C-suite hires in 2020 through Q3, appointments of CDOs grew 84% as a proportion of the total of senior executives hired this year.

Corporate Governance: Five Ways Companies Can Match Diversity Actions to Their Words Five practical suggestions for how companies can match their diversity walk to their diversity talk. Nasdaq Seeks Mandatory Board Diversity for Listed Companies Nasdaq is pushing the more than 3,000 companies listed on its U.S. stock exchange to make their boardrooms less overwhelmingly male and white.