THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – December Edition

07 Dec 2020

In this issue you’ll learn about the fastest growing C-Suite title, NASDAQ’s push to bring Board diversity to listed companies, why Bain added ‘equity’ to its diversity and inclusion strategy, a recent survey indicating law firms are behind other industries on inclusion and five ways companies can match their diversity walk and diversity talk.

Niki Childers, Director of Partnerships at JAG [source: Jobs for America’s Graduates]

Niki Childers: Ensuring Future Careers for America’s Graduates

By Andre LaFontant

Former Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Specialist and current Director of Partnerships Niki Childers discusses her new role, projects, and JAG’s nationwide impact.

Learn how JAG supports graduates through the Pandemic>

Bain & Company Logo [source: Bain & Company]

Why Bain Added ‘Equity’ To Its Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

According to Bain & Company, one aspect of the human capital revolution which is often neglected is the need for ‘equity’.

DEI Strategy is evolving at Bain & Co>

diversity-hiring-e1605879478320

Source: shutterstock

The Fastest Growing C-Suite Title: Chief Diversity Officer

Per LinkedIn nearly 100,000 U.S. C-suite hires in 2020 through Q3, appointments of CDOs grew 84% as a proportion of the total of senior executives hired this year.

Learn why CDOs are in such high demand>

Sarah Fortt, Counsel at Vinson & Elkins LLP [Source: Corpgov.com]

Corporate Governance: Five Ways Companies Can Match Diversity Actions to Their WordsFive practical suggestions for how companies can match their diversity walk to their diversity talk. 

See why accountability is more important now than ever before>

In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a United States flag is reflected in the window of the Nasdaq studio, which displays indices and stocks down, in Times Square, New York. Nasdaq is looking to become more diverse, proposing new rules that would require all companies listed on its U.S. exchange to publicly disclose consistent, transparent diversity statistics about their board of directors. The listing rules would also require most Nasdaq-listed companies to have, or explain why they don’t have, at least two diverse directors.

Source: Seth Wenig, postregister.dom

Nasdaq Seeks Mandatory Board Diversity for Listed Companies

Nasdaq is pushing the more than 3,000 companies listed on its U.S. stock exchange to make their boardrooms less overwhelmingly male and white.

The future of boardrooms to look more diverse>

Source: News.BloombergLaw.com

Legal Lags Behind Other Industries on Inclusion: Survey

Women and other diverse lawyers are underrepresented in leadership positions.

Bloomberg Law shares D&I insights from recent survey>

