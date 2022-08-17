DEI Leader Mytrice Allen Joins COLOR as Manager for Diversity Programs

0 Shares

With new hire, BridgeTower Media’s COLOR plans to expand its slate of programs

BOSTON, MA – August 17, 2022 – COLOR, a BridgeTower Media business group that delivers premier content, events, and resources focused on empowering professionals of color, today announced that Mytrice Allen has joined the company as its Manager for Diversity Programs. In their role, Allen will create new programs and events for COLOR and manage the organization’s social media strategy. She reports to Jaime Zepeda, Executive Vice President of COLOR and Best Companies Group.

“At COLOR, we are proud to invest in tools and events designed to empower and celebrate professionals of color and D&I leaders,” said Zepeda. “I am thrilled to welcome Mytrice and their wealth of experience to COLOR to expand our offerings further. I look forward to working closely with her to bring our diversity programming and social media strategies to the next level.”

As Manager for Diversity Programs, Allen will play an integral role in creating, marketing, and coordinating COLOR’s events and programs. They will also focus on developing new programs to address and honor diversity, equity, and inclusion issues and provide participants with opportunities for networking and personal and professional growth.

COLOR’s upcoming slate of programs and events include Men of COLOR Leadership Conference, the Power 40 Under 40 special publication, and two industry insight webinars: How to Break into Law and How to Break into Tech. In addition, BridgeTower hosts more than 30 conferences and awards programs honoring diverse professionals, including women in business, throughout the United States.

“After working nearly a decade in diversity and inclusion within academia, I am thrilled to join COLOR, an innovative provider of events that acknowledge, empower, and celebrate the contributions of professionals of color,” said Allen. “D&I is hard work, and I want us to be a pillar of support to the professionals who help to foster and build community within their organizations.”

Allen comes to COLOR from the University of Kansas, where she designed and managed campus-wide diversity-related programs, workshops, and events, in addition to serving on the Staff Council for Disability Inclusion and Women of Color Support Network. They also worked as Director of Content and Messaging at LARPing in Color, a nonprofit organization that fosters diversion and inclusion within the Live-Action Role Play (LARP) and Table-Top (TT) gaming communities. In previous roles, Allen supported DEI programs at Vanderbilt University and Florida State University College of Medicine.

Allen, who is currently studying to earn their Master of Science degree in Instructional Design & Technology from Emporia State University, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Fort Valley State University and an Associate of Arts degree in Foreign Language, Literature, and Linguistics from Georgia State University. Additionally, she has a Diversity and Inclusion Certificate from Florida State University and Disability Inclusion Certificate from the University of Kansas.

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media, a portfolio company of Transom Capital, is a leading provider of business information, events, and marketing services for the legal, financial, home furnishings, construction, and government sectors in more than 25 local, regional and industry markets across the United States. In addition to Best Companies Group and COLOR, BridgeTower serves thousands of subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, provides digital marketing services and conducts 300-plus events that connect, inform, and celebrate the business professionals in our markets. For more information regarding BridgeTower Media, please visit www.bridgetowermedia.com

