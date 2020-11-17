0 Shares

Cynthia Owyoung

Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion — Charles Schwab

Cynthia Owyoung is vice president of diversity and inclusion at Schwab, where she works with business leaders, employee resource groups, and the human resources team to promote Schwab’s culture of diversity, inclusion, and equality, and its ability to power better business results. She is also the founder of Breaking Glass Forums, which helps companies increase diversity and inclusiveness.

Previously, Ms. Owyoung formed and led diversity and inclusion initiatives at corporations of all sizes, including GitHub, Yahoo!, and Intuit. Before that, she ran a strategic planning consultancy focused on organizational development, brand marketing, and business strategy. She is a vice president and board member at Abilities United, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping people with developmental disabilities. Ms. Owyoung has bachelor’s degrees in marketing/finance and psychology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master of business administration degree from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.