Michelle Kim

Co-founder and CEO — Awaken

Michelle Kim is an entrepreneur and diversity, equity, and inclusion thought leader who believes in creating compassionate space for uncomfortable conversations that go beyond just “checking the box.” She is the CEO of Awaken, a leading provider of interactive DEI workshops, where she has consulted hundreds of organizations and top executives from Fortune 500 to tech giants to spark meaningful change. Kim has been a lifelong social justice activist and has served on a variety of organizations such as the San Francisco LGBTQ Speakers Bureau, SF Human Rights Commission’s Advisory Committee, and LYRIC nonprofit’s Board of Directors. Her work has appeared on world-renowned platforms such as Harvard Business Review, Forbes, The New York Times, and NPR, and she has been named Medium’s Top Writer in Diversity three years in a row. Michelle is in the process of writing her first book, The Wake Up: Closing the Gap Between Good Intentions and Real Change (Coming soon in September 2021 by Hachette).