0 Shares

Luzerne McAllister II

Global Diversity and Inclusion, Human Capital Strategy; Founder — PepsiCo; Rolodex Global

Luzerne McAllister II is responsible for the development of PepsiCo’s Employee Resource Group (ERG) expansion strategy, the agendas for the Black (US), Latinx (US), and LGBTQI+ (Global) cohorts, and parts of the overall Global Diversity & Engagement Strategy. Luzerne is also the Chair of NYU Stern LGBTQ Alumni Committee. Rolodex Global a professional development network focused on elevating LGBTQ+ professionals of African descent. The group has grown to over 250 members in cities such as New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Paris, and London.