Barry Zelman

Executive Vice President of Brand and Product Development — The TJX Companies, Inc.

Barry Zelman has over 30 years of experience in the retail and fashion industry and joined TJX in 2008. He is currently Executive Vice President of Brand and Product Development at TJX, as well as the Executive Sponsor for the TJX Associate Resource Group LEAD (Leadership, Education, and Adaption for Disabilities). Prior to joining TJX Barry held several executive roles at Liz Claiborne; senior merchandising roles at Bloomingdales and other national brands; and started a ladies plus size company with celebrity Delta Burke.