0 Shares

Barbara Morse

Anchor, Health Check Reporter — NBC 10 News

Barbara Morse anchors NBC 10 News on Saturday and Sunday evenings, joining NBC 10 in June 1995.

Prior to that, Barbara was the weekend general assignment reporter at WISH-TV in Indianapolis, a television news anchor/reporter at WLVI-TV in Boston, a general assignment reporter for WLNE-TV in Providence, a news reporter at WAND in Decatur, Illinois, and at KOLD-TV in Tucson, Arizona.

Barbara was nominated for Emmy Awards in 1993, 1999, 2001, 2008, and 2014. She also won an Associated Press Award in 2008 for her report on the shaken baby syndrome. And, in 2019, Barbara was inducted into the prestigious Silver Circle, one of the highest honors given by the National Academy of Arts & Sciences in New England for her distinguished service in television for more than 25 years—as well as her dedication to mentoring and volunteering.

Barbara is very active in the community, spending much of her downtime volunteering for nonprofit organizations in our area.

Over the years, Barbara has received numerous awards from organizations, including A Wish Come True, The Tomorrow Fund, the Rhode Island Blood Center, the Rhode Island Black Nurses’ Association, The Rhode Island Black Historical Society, Home and Hospice Care of Rhode Island, and the Visiting Nurse Service of Greater Rhode Island.

Barbara spent her earlier years in Detroit before moving to Indianapolis. She’s called Southern New England home since 1987 which, she says, makes her an honorary Rhode Islander.

Barbara is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and is the immediate past president of the Southern New England Association of Black Journalists.

Barbara graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Arts in speech communications. She loves to read, write, exercise, and hang out with her family.