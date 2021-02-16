0 Shares

Dr. Kameron Matthews, JD, FAAFP

Chief Medical Officer, Veterans Health Administration – US Department of Veteran Affairs

Dr. Kameron Matthews seeks to focus on larger health policy issues that impact underserved patient populations – access to care and financing, health disparities, social determinants of health, primary care, and the medical home. She is a clinician, advocate, administrator, and academic. Initially having worked in correctional medicine, she transitioned to administration within federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), which provide community-based primary care and wrap-around social services. She believes in the FQHC as a meaningful structure for the delivery of care and therefore serves on multiple national and state committees focused on clinical implementation and advocacy issues on behalf of FQHCs.

Having joined the US Department of Veterans Affairs in 2016, she led the newly created Office of Community Care into unprecedented transformation. She successfully implemented the new Veteran Community Care Program under the MISSION Act, deployed the Community Care Network national contracts through the majority of the country, and has transformed the provider claims processing efforts. Now as Chief Medical Officer of the largest health care system in the world, she will assist with the further transformation of this high-quality, high-performing integrated network.

With the additional interest in workforce diversity and development, she is former faculty for medical students and residents in both the clinical setting and the classroom. She continues to develop multiple mentoring relationships with students in order to encourage the advancement of future minority physicians, professionals, and leaders. With this in mind, along with another young practicing physician, she co-founded the Tour for Diversity in Medicine which seeks to motivate and inspire high school and college students around the nation – visit www.tour4diversity.org for more information.

Specialties: family medicine, correctional medicine, healthcare disparities, organizational leadership, organizational medicine, primary care, access to care, mentoring, workforce diversity, community health, community health center, FQHC, veterans health administration, veterans.