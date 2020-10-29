8th State of Asian Women’s Health Conference

0 Shares

The 2020 State of Asian Women’s Health Conference conference focuses on educating healthcare professionals about the importance of providing culturally responsive and competent care, and to recognize frontline workers’ contributions to advancing Asian women’s health. The conference will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, via Zoom.

This important state-wide gathering of community members, advocates, public health officials, service providers, business leaders, community-based organizations, researchers, and policymakers provides a rich co-learning platform for engaging key stakeholders and facilitating cross-sector collaborations. Our goal is to shed light on how cultural competency can be used to advance social justice and address health disparities.

PROGRAM AGENDA

9:00 AM

Welcome : Chien-Chi Huang

Executive Director, Asian Women for Health

Overview of Conference Objectives : Kimberly D. Lucas

Senior Director of Civil Research and Innovation at MetroLab Network

9:10 AM

Keynote : Race and Language: The Impact on Quality of Care

Aswita Tan-McGrory

Director, Disparities Solutions Center, Massachusetts General Hospital

9:50 AM

Panel Discussion: Moderated by Marilyn Gardner

Lynette Chen, Medical Interpreter and Cancer Survivor

Maria Vertkin, Founder & Executive Director, Found in Translation

Geoffrey Liu, Assistant Psychiatrist, Behavioral Health Partial Hospital Program

Frank Poon, President, Civic Education Alliance

10:50 AM

Break/Photo

11:00 AM

Wellness Activity

12:00 PM

Workshops

CLAS – A Program Management Quality Improvement (PMQI) Tool to Advance Equitable Culturally and Responsive Care for Asian Women in Massachusetts

Oanh Bui, Coordinator for CLAS Initiatives; MA Department of Public Health, Office of Health Equity

Communicating Across Boundaries – Overview of a time-tested Cultural Competency Curriculum for Health and Human Service Providers

Marilyn Gardner, Director of Clinical/ Community Operations, Center for Health Impact

Hepatitis B Education, Screening and Linkage to Care before and during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Karen Jiobu, Executive Director, Asian American Community Service

1:30 PM

Break

1:40 PM

Plenary Discussion: Improving Underserved Representation in Clinical Research

Jonathan Jackson, Executive Director of CARE Research Center, MGH

3:20 PM

Closing Remarks and Evaluation

Roxanne Reddington-Wilde

For speaker bios and registration visit: http://www.asianwomenforhealth.org/the-state-of-asian-womens-health-conference.html