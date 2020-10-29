8th State of Asian Women’s Health Conference
The 2020 State of Asian Women’s Health Conference conference focuses on educating healthcare professionals about the importance of providing culturally responsive and competent care, and to recognize frontline workers’ contributions to advancing Asian women’s health. The conference will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, via Zoom.
This important state-wide gathering of community members, advocates, public health officials, service providers, business leaders, community-based organizations, researchers, and policymakers provides a rich co-learning platform for engaging key stakeholders and facilitating cross-sector collaborations. Our goal is to shed light on how cultural competency can be used to advance social justice and address health disparities.
PROGRAM AGENDA
9:00 AM
Welcome: Chien-Chi Huang
Executive Director, Asian Women for Health
Overview of Conference Objectives: Kimberly D. Lucas
Senior Director of Civil Research and Innovation at MetroLab Network
9:10 AM
Keynote: Race and Language: The Impact on Quality of Care
Aswita Tan-McGrory
Director, Disparities Solutions Center, Massachusetts General Hospital
9:50 AM
Panel Discussion: Moderated by Marilyn Gardner
Lynette Chen, Medical Interpreter and Cancer Survivor
Maria Vertkin, Founder & Executive Director, Found in Translation
Geoffrey Liu, Assistant Psychiatrist, Behavioral Health Partial Hospital Program
Frank Poon, President, Civic Education Alliance
10:50 AM
Break/Photo
11:00 AM
Wellness Activity
12:00 PM
Workshops
CLAS – A Program Management Quality Improvement (PMQI) Tool to Advance Equitable Culturally and Responsive Care for Asian Women in Massachusetts
Oanh Bui, Coordinator for CLAS Initiatives; MA Department of Public Health, Office of Health Equity
Communicating Across Boundaries – Overview of a time-tested Cultural Competency Curriculum for Health and Human Service Providers
Marilyn Gardner, Director of Clinical/ Community Operations, Center for Health Impact
Hepatitis B Education, Screening and Linkage to Care before and during the COVID-19 Pandemic
Karen Jiobu, Executive Director, Asian American Community Service
1:30 PM
Break
1:40 PM
Plenary Discussion: Improving Underserved Representation in Clinical Research
Jonathan Jackson, Executive Director of CARE Research Center, MGH
3:20 PM
Closing Remarks and Evaluation
Roxanne Reddington-Wilde
For speaker bios and registration visit: http://www.asianwomenforhealth.org/the-state-of-asian-womens-health-conference.html