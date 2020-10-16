0 Shares

Asian Women for Health (AWFH) will host its 8th Annual CelebrAsians Survivor Fashion Benefit: Embodying HERstory on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 6:15-8:30 p.m. At this year’s virtual event, we are excited to feature the athletic sportswear and shoes of ASICS to showcase the style, spirit, and health journeys of our survivor models, who have faced cancer and trauma with inspiring strength and resilience.

As our signature community event, CelebrAsians raises funds towards peer-led support initiatives, breast and cervical cancer education and outreach, and programs that foster intergenerational community and cultural connection among the women we serve. At a time when we are striving to advance equity, reduce health disparities, and meet the growing needs of Asian women and their families amid a global pandemic, we are asking for the generous support of our sponsors, community partners, donors, and volunteers to help achieve our goals.

We hope that you will rise to the challenge and join us in our mission to advance women’s health with a gift of support. We invite you to purchase an event ticket, donate a silent auction item, or consider an ad/event sponsorship. There are many ways you can get involved and rally behind these inspiring women. Thank you in advance for supporting Asian Women for Health!

To register, click here

Sincerely,

Chien-Chi Huang

Executive Director, Asian Women For Health

Asian Women for Health (AWFH) is a peer-led, community-based network dedicated to advancing Asian women’s health and wellbeing through education, advocacy, and support. We are a diverse group of individuals working together across differences in age, ethnicity, language, sexual orientation, socio-economic and educational levels, to address individual, community-wide and systemic barriers that affect Asian women and their loved ones. Hear our stories and support our journeys to healthier lives