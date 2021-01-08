Open Menu
Home
Events
Upcoming Events
Men of COLOR Virtual Leadership Conference
Virtual All-Inclusive Awards 2020
TJX Presents: The Fifth Annual Employee Resource Group Summit
Become a Sponsor
Magazine
Feature
Entertainment & Community News
Business & Lifestyle
Latest Edition
Previous Editions
About Color
Get Involved
Call for Speakers
Advertise With Us
Event Sponsorship
Home
Events
Upcoming Events
Men of COLOR Virtual Leadership Conference
Virtual All-Inclusive Awards 2020
TJX Presents: The Fifth Annual Employee Resource Group Summit
Become a Sponsor
Magazine
Feature
Entertainment & Community News
Business & Lifestyle
Latest Edition
Previous Editions
About Color
Get Involved
Call for Speakers
Advertise With Us
Event Sponsorship
Sin categoría
TJX ERG SUMMIT BREAKOUT ROOM SELECTION FORM
08 Jan 2021
0
Shares
Each ATTENDEE and ALL GUESTS are required to select ONLY ONE (1) breakout room to participate in. If you received this communication, you have A) registered for more than one breakout room or B) registered guests for more than 1 breakout room for The Fifth Annual TJX ERG Summit on Wednesday, January, 27th 2021. The form MUST BE COMPLETED by THURSDAY, JANUARY 14th, at 11:59 PM EST to ensure you and your guests are placed in the correct breakout room.
Name
*
First
Last
Email Address
*
Company Name
*
Professional Title
*
Breakout Room Selection
*
AMPLIFY
ENERGIZE
THRIVE
AMPLIFY Participants will engage in a moderated discussion on how resource groups are changing the organizations they work in. ENERGIZE Participants will engage in a moderated discussion on how to activate their strategies to accomplish real change through resource groups. THRIVE participants will engage in a moderated discussion on how to help resource group members and leaders stay grounded during turbulent times.
0
Shares
Previous Post
Hanadi Chehabeddine
Sign Up to Stay in touch
SUBSCRIBE
@colormagazineusa
Copyright © 2020 Color Magazine - 40 Court St. Boston MA, 02108 United States - (781) 433-6835
Privacy Policy
|
Your California Privacy Rights/Privacy Policy
|
Do Not Sell My Info/Cookie Policy