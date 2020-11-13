0 Shares

Hanadi Chehabeddine

Diversity and Inclusion Trainer, International Award-Winning Speaker — Hanadi SBC

Named “World-Class Peacekeeper” and “Everyday Hero” by the Star Tribune, Hanadi is an inclusion consultant, Speaker and Coach. As a thought-partner to leaders in business, education and government, Hanadi gives voice to communities of color and inspires workers from all identities to come together around shared our humanity.

She is a Human Rights Award recipient from the city of Eden Prairie for her efforts in dismantling misconceptions about Islam and building bridges of unity. She has been featured in The Washington Times, The Huffington Post, the Star Tribune, The Minneapolis Institute of Art and Cosmopolitan magazine.

Hanadi joined the US State Department in 2016 as a speaker on social media and social change and gave the TEDx talk entitled “A Lebanese approach to eliminate prejudice against Muslims” in 2017.

Hanadi’s training sessions and keynotes have been featured at the National SHRM Diversity and Inclusion Conference, Leadership Diversity Alliance, The Forum on workplace Inclusion, The Multicultural Women’s National, EmERGe Conference, Serious Play, The National Diplomacy Summit and many others. Her success attests to her caliber and outspokenness.

Before coming to the United States, Hanadi was an award-winning creative and communication specialist working across different media, including print and television in the Middle East.