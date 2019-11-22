0 Shares

Ronald Allen

Senior Director, Lead Counsel of US Employment — Takada Pharmaceuticals

Ron Allen is a labor and employment attorney with more than 15 years experience. Ron currently serves as Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ Senior Director, Lead Counsel for US Employment. In this role, Ron provides counsel to business partners and executive regarding compliance with federal and state employment laws as they relate to Takeda’s approximately 25,000 employees within the United States. Prior to Takeda, Ron served in similar in-house employment counsel roles with Eversource Energy, LIN Media, Otis Elevator. He also spent many years at labor and employment law firms in Boston, namely Littler Mendelson and Morgan, Brown & Joy.

Ron is a graduate of Northeastern University School of Law and Middlebury College. He resides in Medfield, MA with his wife and young son.