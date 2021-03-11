0 Shares

Reshma Shah practices in the area of wealth planning. Her work includes the administration of estates and trusts, as well as estate and postmortem planning for high net worth individuals and families including estate plans with cross-border issues. Her work also involves foreign trusts, pre-immigration, and expatriation planning, planning for the purchase of U.S. property by non-U.S. persons, asset transfers, and compliance with federal and state estate, gift, inheritance, and income tax returns. She also has extensive experience with clients who have made voluntary disclosures to the IRS, including clients disclosing overseas accounts.

Ms. Shah is a 2011 graduate of St. John’s University School of Law, where she was Executive Research Editor of the American Bankruptcy Institute Law Review, and a magna cum laude graduate of The William E. Macaulay Honors College at The City College of New York, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She is fluent in Gujarati and proficient in Hindi.