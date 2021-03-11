Meagan E. Garland focuses her practice on employment law. A litigator and trusted advisor to employers of varying industries, Ms. Garland’s clients are burgeoning start-ups, multijurisdictional and multinational employers. Ms. Garland’s particular industry focus is fashion and beauty, though she has a wealth of experience representing employers across dozens of industries, including hospitality, food services, energy and solar, janitorial services, construction, education, health and wellness, healthcare, financial services, real estate, emergency services, transportation, retail and technology.

Ms. Garland represents employers in wage-and-hour, harassment, discrimination, and retaliation disputes before state and federal courts and administrative agencies. She provides day-to-day advice and counseling to employers on employee-related issues as they arise, including leave administration and disability accommodation, wage-and-hour compliance, classification determinations, discipline and termination procedures and employee disputes.

Ms. Garland regularly conducts training for employers on sexual harassment prevention, ADA compliance, management best practices, sensitivity respect, and professionalism, and customized trainings. Additionally, Ms. Garland is a business partner with her clients and regularly assists them in developing and executing strategic goals to improve their workplaces, as well as crafting policies and agreements to minimize risk. Often, she lends her employment-related knowledge to corporations engaged in complex transactions, including mergers and acquisitions.

Ms. Garland is a diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (“DEIB”) consultant. She develops customized programming to aid employers in setting and achieving proper DEIB objectives. Ms. Garland provides training to workforces, executives, and directors on implicit bias, pay equity, microaggression, and related topics.

Frequently, Ms. Garland is called upon by print and media outlets to share her knowledge and insights on hot-button issues, including Forbes, the Los Angeles Times, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), NBC 7 San Diego, KOGO Radio, ESPN Radio, and WAMU 88.5 (National Public Radio – All Things Considered).

Ms. Garland is a Steering Committee Member of the Duane Morris Women’s Impact Network for Success (“WINS”), Chair of the Duane Morris San Diego Diversity and Inclusion Committee (San Diego office); WINS Programming Chair (San Diego office); and Co-Chair of the Duane Morris Recruiting Committee (San Diego Office).

Ms. Garland is a graduate of Boston College Law School (J.D., 2006), where she was staff editor for the Boston College Environmental Affairs Law Review and top-ranking oralist in the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition; Spelman College (B.A., summa cum laude, 2003), where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.