Mark Sellers

Mission Assurance Associate Labs Director —Sandia National Laboratories

As the Mission Assurance Associate Labs Director for Sandia National Laboratories, Mark Sellers leads and manages Laboratories-wide quality assurance systems, contractor assurance systems, cybersecurity defenses, mission computing, and high-performance computing services. With a passion for creating an inclusive environment that encourages colleagues to bring their whole self to work, Mark championed strategies that helped him earn Profiles in Diversity Journal‘s 2020 Diversity Leader Award.

Prior to joining Sandia, Mark led quality, safety, and mission assurance at Northrop Grumman for twelve years in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community projects in Cyber, Defense Systems, Defense Technologies, Missile Defense, and Intelligence Divisions. Previous experience included systems engineering and process improvement leadership roles in support of the Department of Energy projects for radioactive waste management and the United States Air Force guidance systems for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Mark has generated millions of dollars in documented savings as a certified Six Sigma Black Belt. He is also an SAE-certified Lead Auditor, with a history of implementing and improving right-sized mission assurance engagement, which in turn improves operational performance.

He holds a Master of Science and Electrical Engineering in Microelectronics and Integrated Circuits from the University of Southern California, a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Harvey Mudd College.