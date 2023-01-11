Marinda Monfilston: Yale’s DEI Powerhouse – 40U40

0 Shares

By Evan C. Loving

Marinda Monfilston is Yale University’s diversity & inclusion powerhouse; as Senior Diversity Coordinator, she oversees the successful execution of over 300 hundred D&I activities, events, and workshops annually. Whether supporting affinity groups or integrating D&I programming into existing departments, Marinda’s talents are at play.

“As designated by the university’s diversity and inclusion, strategic plan I provide coaching and counseling support to affinity group leadership teams; collaborate regularly with university leaders and campus partners to continuously identify and integrate diversity and inclusion programming into existing departmental strategies, learning, and development plans; and support annual community resource fairs, promoting Yale affinity groups, job recruitment and retention, and branding Yale to the Greater New Haven community as an employer of choice,” she explains.

Community engagement is an inseparable part of Marinda’s job, so she works diligently to keep people at the core of her strategy. In addition to her role as Senior Diversity Coordinator, Marinda Co-Chairs Community Outreach and Civic Engagement for the Future Leaders of Yale, the university’s official early career professional’s affinity group.

“My life’s mission is to help people, and I go above and beyond to do that in both my career and personal life. As a Community Outreach & Civic Engagement Co-Chair for the Future Leaders of Yale, I’ve had the pleasure of building community partnerships and relationships by highlighting local organizations, awareness months, and causes, and by hosting donation drives, information sessions, and event fundraisers,” she says.

Marinda also serves as a member of the Women United Steering Committee, a Board Member of the Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund, and a Parent Cabinet Member for the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Parent Cabinet. Through these organizations, Marinda uses a justice, equity, community lens to under-resourced and marginalized women, girls, and parents to receive equitable resources, support, and education.

Without a doubt, Marinda brings ample amounts of tenacity, humanity, and compassion to her work at Yale and within the New Haven community.

“It takes patience, passion, consistency, drive, and a love of learning to be an effective leader in my work, she explains. “So, when it comes to DEI, be bold: step into your authentic self, be your best advocate, and never take no for an answer.”

