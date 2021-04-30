0 Shares

Margaret “Peggy” Kim

Founder and President — iSTANDtv

Margaret “Peggy” Kim is a Peabody and multi-award-winning executive producer, entrepreneur, and educator.

Peggy is the Founder and President of iSTANDtv, a content studio and creative incubator for young people (ages 18-34), who believe in the power of media and want to use that power for good. iSTANDtv’s goal is to promote compelling stories that come from a perspective of hope and authenticity.

In 2017, Peggy founded the FUTURE NOW Media & Entertainment Conference, the first of its kind, providing college students unprecedented access and opportunity to connect with, learn from and be mentored by today’s top industry leaders and professionals. She later established the FUTURE NOW Media Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit leadership incubator, whose mission is to build a strong, vibrant, diverse, and inclusive community of future leaders in media, who stand for truth, integrity, and excellence.

Previously, Peggy was VP of Programming & Production at Alloy Media & Marketing, where she built AlloyTV, a multi-platform network and content studio serving Millennial audiences. Prior to that, she was Director of Programming and Executive Producer at The History Channel, where she developed and oversaw 300+ hours of award-winning documentaries and nonfiction programming, and delivered hit series like Digging for the Truth, which defined a new era at the network. Her instinct and passion for storytelling were honed through her prior roles at MSNBC, Court TV, CBS New Productions, NBC Sports, NBC Olympic Unit, ABC Sports, AP-TV, and ABC News.

Peggy’s work has been recognized with the industry’s top honors, including the Peabody, Emmy, IDA, Cine Golden Eagle, Telly, Imagen, Gabriel, New York Festivals, Parents’ Choice, and Prism Awards.

Peggy currently serves on the board of trustees of Asbury University and Operation Mobilization USA.

Peggy earned her Master’s in International Affairs from Columbia University and Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Williams College.