Vanessa Montero

Assistant Vice President of Inclusion & Diversity — The TJX Companies, Inc.

Vanessa Montero is Assistant Vice President of Inclusion & Diversity at The TJX Companies, Inc. In her role, she is responsible for supporting the organization in creating an Inclusive and Diverse workplace where all Associates feel welcome, valued, and engaged. TJX is the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer worldwide.

Originally from Peru, growing up in South Florida, and now residing in Massachusetts, Vanessa is a passionate bilingual Inclusion & Diversity professional with over ten years of Organizational Development experience in the retail industry.