Kamilah A’Vant

Director of Diversity Programs — Color Magazine

Kamilah A’Vant leads Color, D&I event-based and online publication based in Boston, Massachusetts. Color provides premier events focused on empowering professionals of color and diverse communities. Color’s unique events address diversity and inclusion (D&I) issues, share tools for personal and professional enrichment, foster long-lasting network connections and recognizes the achievements of D&I leaders. In addition to its events, the online publication is committed to celebrating corporate America’s diverse workforce and working to empower communities.

She also serves as the New England Chapter President for the National Association for Multiethnicity in Communications (NAMIC). NAMIC is a non-profit, professional, media trade association with a mission to educate, advocate and empower for diversity and inclusion in areas of communications, media, and entertainment. NAMIC offers diverse networking opportunities, mentorship, and leadership development programs for its members and partners with other nonprofit, academic, community, private, and industry organizations in New England to promote its diversity and inclusion goals.

Kamilah has over 9 years of experience in broadcast television, previously working for LIN Media and Media General, Inc. where she negotiated contracts with cable companies for carriage of network television programming and managed the company’s 71 US broadcast television stations. She also serves as Adjunct Faculty at Bay Path University, a member of the Southern New England Association of Black Journalists (SNEABJ), a Community Advisory Board Member for “Reflection in Action” program at Harvard Medical School Office of Diversity Inclusion & Community Partnership and a Board Member of the Children’s Friend.