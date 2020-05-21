0 Shares

Janet E. Taylor, M.D., MPH

Psychiatrist; Mental Health & Wellness, Self-Care Expert — Centerstone of Florida

Dr. Janet Taylor is a Community Psychiatrist in Sarasota, Florida working with individuals who are criminal justice-involved and have mental illness. The practice of Community Mental Health is extremely rewarding to Dr. Taylor, because “being on the frontline with individuals and their families battling the emotional and economic impact of Mental Illness is where I can make a difference”. She attended the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky for Undergraduate and Medical School. An internship in Internal Medicine at the Miriam Hospital-Brown University followed. Her psychiatric residency was completed at New York Medical College -Westchester Medical Center. She received a Master’s of Public Health in Health Promotion/Disease Prevention from Columbia University. She was a recipient of the 2008 Woman in Medicine Award (National Medical Association- Council of Women’s Concerns).

Her medical experience is also international. While living in Vancouver, British Columbia, she practiced Community Psychiatry at Greater Vancouver Mental Health. During that time, Dr. Taylor developed an interest in Life Coaching and became a Certified Professional Coach through the Coaches Training Institute.

She is a frequently invited speaker on the subjects of Minority Health, Self-Care, Stress Management, Parenting, and Work-Life Balance. She is a frequent contributor to CBS “ This Morning,” and NBC “The Today Show” and ABC “Good Morning America” on issues of motherhood, parenting, and mental health. Dr. Taylor is also regularly featured on CNN, MSNBC, and was on ABC.com’s regular webcast’, “Mom’s Get Real”, Her column in Family Circle Magazine was titled, “Ask Dr. Janet”. Dr. Taylor has also been featured on three television shows, Celebrity Crime Files- TV-One, Discovery Health/Own- “Facing Trauma” and a syndicated talk show, “The Jeremy Kyle Show”. Dr. Janet is a Medical Cannabis Educator and host of the podcast, “Sex, Lies & Medical Cannabis with Dr. Janet”