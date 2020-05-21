0 Shares

Dr. Phyllis Hubbard

Board-certified Doctor of Natural Medicine; Holistic Health Educator, Mental Health/Life Coach; and Reiki Master; Founder — Radiant Health Strategies

Dr. Phyllis Hubbard is the Senior Director of BMA Health & Healing Strategies, an innovative wellness program founded in Oakland and functioning within the Campaign for Black Male Achievement. Dr. Phyl (a.k.a. “The Body Whisperer”) is a Motivational Speaker, Board Certified Doctor of Natural Medicine, an Ayurvedic Practitioner, Kemetic Yoga Instructor, Qigong Instructor, Reiki Master, and Licensed Massage Therapist. Her wide range of professional education also includes Holistic Health Education, Transformational Leadership from the Inside Out, Injury Prevention Training, Therapeutic Nutrition and Movement, Clinical Aromatherapy, and Herbology. Having used holistic healing strategies to reverse an incurable illness Dr. Hubbard now facilitates health prevention and intervention programs that promote self-empowerment and help restore imbalances in the mind and body through the use of a synergistic blend of holistic healing modalities. Her straightforward and humorous presentations blend ancient holistic wisdom with cutting edge research in a way that is fun and easy to understand. She travels nationally and internationally as a Holistic Health Educator and to research indigenous holistic practices to integrate into her healing techniques and workshops.