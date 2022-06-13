0 Shares

Jaime Zepeda

Executive Vice President of COLOR and Best Companies Group

Jaime Raul Zepeda is the Executive Vice President of COLOR and Best Companies Group. He has an extensive 12-year track record helping companies measure and shape their workplace cultures. Best Companies Group celebrates great companies across the country and globe via their proprietary assessment, and they guide all companies to become a better workplace through insights, reporting, and strategies. COLOR is a premier diversity and inclusion brand affiliated with Bridge Tower Media. It provides best-in class thought leadership and event programs to support diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Prior to Best Companies Group, he served as Senior Vice President of Customer & People Success at HIVE Diversity, a virtual recruiting platform that connects companies with employees of diverse backgrounds and experiences. Before that, he was part of LinkedIn’s customer success team, helping to manage the company’s relationships with large global enterprises. He began his career in HR Tech at Great Place to Work, where he served in several leadership roles, including Vice President of Partnership Programs and Client Services.