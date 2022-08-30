0 Shares

Collin Bailey

Chief Transformation Officer at Hudson’s Bay Company

Collin Bailley has the privilege of leading the Transformation Center of Excellence tasked with overall program governance and execution of the innovative strategy of enabling three luxury digital companies Saks.com, Saks Off Fifth and The Bay to partner seamlessly with the iconic physical store brands Saks Fifth Avenue, O5 and Hudson’s Bay.

Collin is a trusted advisor to large companies on how to successfully execute corporate Transformation initiatives, Procurement/Purchasing Thought Leader, Complex Deal Negotiator, Legal Counsel and Board Member with a proven track record of reducing operating expenses while driving continuous process improvement by combining business acumen with legal expertise.

He ensures successful business outcomes by building professional trust driven relationships and employing a growth mindset to deliver measurable reductions of corporate operational expenses. Collin is also an attorney admitted to practice law in the great states of New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.