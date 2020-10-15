Dr. Candace Mathers, ND

0 Shares

Dr. Candace Mathers

Naturopathic Doctor, Natural Health Consultant, & Founder — Life Blossom Wellness, LLC

Dr. Candace Mathers founded Life Blossom Wellness with the goal of making naturopathic medicine accessible to families of children with special needs through telehealth consultations. She believes that naturopathic medicine is a profound life-changer, which can give you the tools to not only get better yourself and your family but to become your absolute best!

Dr. Mathers works with clients of all backgrounds with various conditions and specializes in illness prevention, wellness, and health optimization for children with Down Syndrome. Dr. Mathers commitment to naturopathic medicine is informed by her daughter, who lives with Down Syndrome. She also has an interest in mood disorders, autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, and cognition enhancement.

Naturopathic medicine is active medicine. You will be challenged to take control of your health and crush it! It’s Dr. Mathers’ goal to not only remove the obstacles that are keeping you unhealthy but to empower you, walk beside you, and guide you in this life-changing journey to liberating health and awesomeness.

Her passion extends beyond helping you look and feel your best, but to help you understand how to stay that way. Education is key with natural heath coaching and her services can be as thorough or as general as you need. A naturopathic coaching session is not only about education but also empathy and compassion. Dr. Mathers understands that you have probably gone through debilitating illness and scary life changes. Many families with children with Down syndrome do. It can make life that much worse when you aren’t getting the help your child needs from more conventional approaches.

Dr. Mathers received her bachelors of science degree in biomedical sciences from the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL, and her doctorate in naturopathic medicine from the National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, IL, 1 of 7 accredited naturopathic medical schools in North America. She holds a naturopathic physician license in the state of Vermont and has been featured in Naturopathic Doctor News and Review on natural options for flu palliation in children, as well as the Practically Healthy Life Show with Dr. Tursha Hamilton on holistic therapies for children with Down syndrome. She also holds a master’s degree in acupuncture.