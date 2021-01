0 Shares

Brittnee Bleau

Senior Specialist, Inclusion and Diversity Department — The TJX Companies, Inc.

Brittnee Bleau is a Senior Specialist with the Inclusion and Diversity Department at TJX. Brittnee has been at TJX for over five years, starting her career off in various roles with the Community Relations department at TJX. In her role in the Inclusion and Diversity team, Brittnee focuses on supporting initiatives to ensure all Associates feel welcome, valued, and engaged.