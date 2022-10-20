0 Shares

Bhavik Shah

Award-winning Mental Health & DEI Leader, & Principal at Mind Share Partners

“Born and raised in New York, as a first-generation bisexual child of Gujarati South Asian immigrants, the journey and importance surrounding mental health began at a young age. Navigating through adolescence and forming my own career path, I wore my parents’ sense of altruism as a badge of honor. I realized that I stood on the foundation of their sacrifice. After decades of struggling with depression, self-worth, and assimilating into a society that was never intended for people like me, I came to a very important conclusion: I did not have to conform to society’s antiquated blueprint, and neither do you.

My work and life mission now are split into two main pillars: Education & Accountability. Leveraging my financial services and consulting expertise, I advise organizations and leaders across industries to highlight their responsibility in supporting mental health and creating a culture of inclusion for all. Marginalized and BIPOC communities have been socialized to believe assimilation is the only route to success. This narrative must change; complacency is no longer an option.

I believe in order to create sustainable change, we must continue to lean into discomfort and challenge our environments – so we are no longer silent bystanders to injustice. There is power in our collective voices, and the time to use it is now.” (source)